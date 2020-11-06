Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 5, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:

Elizabeth Flickinger: Receiving stolen property, grand theft of a motor vehicle

Ciana Suggs: Felonious assault

Oliver Smith: Having weapons while under disability

Haley Howard: Theft, telecommunications fraud, tampering with evidence

Brandon Fall: Aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Scranton Buchanan, Jr.: Failure to verify address

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

