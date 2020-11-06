Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 5, 2020

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) - Nestled in a strip of businesses on West Broad Street, not far from Tiger Den Pizza, is newcomer B Squared Coffee, a family-run shop that's been calling their place home for two weeks.

"We've always wanted to do a business, we've always wanted to run something," said Kaylynn Abbey, who runs the coffee shop with her father, John Barco. "When he called, I was kind of actually excited about it."