Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 5, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:
Elizabeth Flickinger: Receiving stolen property, grand theft of a motor vehicle
Ciana Suggs: Felonious assault
Oliver Smith: Having weapons while under disability
Haley Howard: Theft, telecommunications fraud, tampering with evidence
Brandon Fall: Aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Scranton Buchanan, Jr.: Failure to verify address
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
