YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday:
Johnny Serrano Jr.: Aggravated murder, murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, all with a firearm specification; having a weapon while under disability and illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises
Sultahn Elijah Edward Honzu: Patient abuse and assault
George David Gunther: Patient abuse and assault
Penny’s Behavioral Healthcare: Patient abuse
Shane Thomas Samaniego: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business
Michael Randael Stanley: Having weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a vehicle
Kayla Nichole Meenachan: Possession of cocaine and heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Roland Fink: Failure to provide notice for change of address
Kiwan Warren-Herrod: Failure to register
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.