YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday:

Johnny Serrano Jr.: Aggravated murder, murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, all with a firearm specification; having a weapon while under disability and illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises

Sultahn Elijah Edward Honzu: Patient abuse and assault

George David Gunther: Patient abuse and assault

Penny’s Behavioral Healthcare: Patient abuse

Shane Thomas Samaniego: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business

Michael Randael Stanley: Having weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a vehicle

Kayla Nichole Meenachan: Possession of cocaine and heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Roland Fink: Failure to provide notice for change of address

Kiwan Warren-Herrod: Failure to register

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.