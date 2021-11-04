Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 4, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments on the following cases on Thursday:

John Michael Biviano: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Isaiah Day Jon Perry: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Caleb Daniel Vancampen: Vandalism

William Daniel Boggs: Burglary and grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance

Tyrone L. Withers: Having weapons while under disability, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine

Thomas Allen Newsome: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Christian Lee Walters: Failure to provide notice of change of address and failure to register

Jacob A. Kuzan: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, permitting drug abuse and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jacquelyn Nicole Mrofchak: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Charles Lenard Smith: Failure to register

Robert Joseph Jensen: Illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, 30 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person and five counts of voyeurism

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

