Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 21, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:
Andrew Michael Wirth: Attempted rape, two counts of importuning, disseminating material harmful to juveniles, compelling criminal tools and possession of criminal tools
Gary Zebbie Whitfield: Domestic violence, aggravated menacing and violating a protection order
Gregory Scott Freeman, Sr.: Assault
Chelsea Yvonne Hill: Misuse of credit cards and receiving stolen property
Kevin C.P. Brown: Attempted theft
Jon Paul Gomori: Making terroristic threats
James Robert Snowden: Aggravated possession of drugs
Rayshown Christopher Johnson, Sr.: Misuse of credit cards and receiving stolen property
Jayme David Valentine: Inducing panic, three counts of counts of receiving stolen property and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Jacquelynn E. Celesnik: Inducing panic, three counts of receiving stolen property and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Annie June Smoot: Inducing panic, three counts of receiving stolen property, improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and falsification
Laneer McKinney: Two counts of having weapons under disability
Delvin Williams, Sr.: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Montrell M. Gilbert: Having weapons under disability, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI
David M. Dorbish, Jr.: Six counts of making terroristic threats, six counts of making false alarms, four counts of unlawful possession or use of hoax weapon of mass destruction, two counts of identity fraud, six counts of possessing criminal tools and three counts of telecommunications harassment
Johnson Gay: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Bobby Kelley, III: Robbery and theft from a person in a protected class
Courtney J. Reynolds: OVI and endangering children
Deon Tracy Shuler, Jr.: Possession of cocaine
DeAndre Charles Kelley Johnson: Receiving stolen property and obstructing official business
Jose David Perez: Possession of drugs and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs
Rodrick M. Jackson: Having weapons under disability
John M. Covington: Felonious assault, domestic violence and petty theft
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.