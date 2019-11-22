Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 21, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Andrew Michael Wirth: Attempted rape, two counts of importuning, disseminating material harmful to juveniles, compelling criminal tools and possession of criminal tools

Gary Zebbie Whitfield: Domestic violence, aggravated menacing and violating a protection order

Gregory Scott Freeman, Sr.: Assault

Chelsea Yvonne Hill: Misuse of credit cards and receiving stolen property

Kevin C.P. Brown: Attempted theft

Jon Paul Gomori: Making terroristic threats

James Robert Snowden: Aggravated possession of drugs

Rayshown Christopher Johnson, Sr.: Misuse of credit cards and receiving stolen property

Jayme David Valentine: Inducing panic, three counts of counts of receiving stolen property and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Jacquelynn E. Celesnik: Inducing panic, three counts of receiving stolen property and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Annie June Smoot: Inducing panic, three counts of receiving stolen property, improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and falsification

Laneer McKinney: Two counts of having weapons under disability

Delvin Williams, Sr.: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Montrell M. Gilbert: Having weapons under disability, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI

David M. Dorbish, Jr.: Six counts of making terroristic threats, six counts of making false alarms, four counts of unlawful possession or use of hoax weapon of mass destruction, two counts of identity fraud, six counts of possessing criminal tools and three counts of telecommunications harassment

Johnson Gay: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Bobby Kelley, III: Robbery and theft from a person in a protected class

Courtney J. Reynolds: OVI and endangering children

Deon Tracy Shuler, Jr.: Possession of cocaine

DeAndre Charles Kelley Johnson: Receiving stolen property and obstructing official business

Jose David Perez: Possession of drugs and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

Rodrick M. Jackson: Having weapons under disability

John M. Covington: Felonious assault, domestic violence and petty theft

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.