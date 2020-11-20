Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 19, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:

Tramaine Wright: Domestic violence

Phillip Austin: Receiving stolen property

Ronald Pugh, II: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, drug possession, escape

Jaleesa Williams: Aggravated trespass, assault, aggravated menacing, criminal damaging, endangering children

Edward Tate: Possession of cocaine

Lamar Bailey: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated drug possession, failure to comply with an order or signal of police

Luis Johnson: Attempted murder, felonious assault, firearm specification “drive by shooting”

Tyree Robinson: Attempted murder, felonious assault, firearm specification “drive by shooting”

Rocco Wellington: Carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business

Devin Wilson: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon

Devon Moreland: Possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia

Dominique King: Robbery, having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, counterfeiting, drug possession, obstructing official business, falsification

Devon Talley, Jr.: Drug possession, assault, obstructing official business, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs

Charles Sidberry: Murder, involuntary manslaughter, improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, kidnapping, assault

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

