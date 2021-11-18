Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 18, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments on the following cases on Thursday:

Darnell Joseph Williams: Rape, corrupting another with drugs and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child

Emma M. Wymer: Endangering children and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child

Joseph Michael Bell: Importuning

Mark A. Reda: Importuning, attempted unlaw sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Elia Sorice: Violating a protection order

Matthew A. Reisen: Trespass in a habitation, obstructing official business, aggravated trespass, assault, criminal damaging, harassment with a bodily substance, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, abduction, robbery and assault

Jairice Lynn Shelton: Carrying a concealed weapon, inducing panic and disorderly conduct

Cassandra Santiago: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of vehicle and vandalism

Kenneth Parrish Green: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property

Trinity Star Brown: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer

Hector Javier Parrilla: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer

Lynell Bruce Lockhart: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Darius Desmond Daniel Dates: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Delante Lamar Simms: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

David Tribble: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of endangering children

Qweon Lee Drayton Washington: Felonious assault, assault, criminal damaging and arson

Walter Joseph Jackiewicz: Aggravated possession of drugs and permitting drug abuse

Dustin Jay Stafford: Aggravated possession of drugs and permitting drug abuse

Bryce Clay Hickman: Criminal damaging or endangering, sexual imposition and disorderly conduct

Vincent Darnell Marbley: Possession of cocaine

Travon Dwayne Robinson: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Antwain T. Blackmon: Having weapons while under disability

Julian Christina Hicks Montgomery: Carrying a concealed weapon and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises

Philip James Matthew Turner: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

David L. Cochrane: Aggravated possession of drugs

Undrel Amaj-E Fletcher: Kidnapping, abduction, aggravated robbery, robbery and felonious assault; all charges with a firearm specification, along with assault

Keith Edward Ellison: Kidnapping, abduction, aggravated robbery, robbery and felonious assault; all charges with a firearm specification, along with assault

Kyle Anthony Ellison: Kidnapping, abduction, aggravated robbery, robbery and felonious assault; all charges with a firearm specification, along with assault and having weapons under disability

Anthony Lee Edward Ellison: Kidnapping, abduction, aggravated robbery, robbery and felonious assault; all charges with a firearm specification, along with assault and having weapons under disability

Brandon Edward Lincoln Stores: Possession of cocaine

Annette B. Tellington: Assault and criminal damaging

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.