YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Jonathan David King: Two counts of gross sexual imposition

Timothy James Rue: Domestic violence

Corey Patrick James Miller: Receiving stolen property and theft

Craig Steven Sims: Aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability

Pavo Bojic: OVI

Justin Michael Teague: Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and two counts of possessing criminal tools

Tawaun Lamar Evan Gordon: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, all with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case and a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Alize Monae Bortz-Richards: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, all with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case and a firearm specification

Sandra Lee Freckleton: Possession of cocaine

Jimmy Moore: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case and a firearm specification

Arthur Dwayne Thomas: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability

Reginald D. White: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability

Michael S. Morre: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case and a firearm specification, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability

Bryant Luis Negron Torres: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence

Bralyn L. Lee: Possession of cocaine with a major drug offender specification

Michael Christopher Mele: Grant theft of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and petty theft

Glenn A. Jones: Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, engaging in prostitution and two counts of possessing criminal tools

Robert Marshall Hartsock: Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of possessing criminal tools and soliciting

Gary Richard Minch: Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and two counts of possessing criminal tools

Ronnie Gaylord Lampkin: Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possessing criminal tools

Aron Patrick Toole: Receiving stolen property, having weapons while under disability and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Hannah Rae Kriech: Receiving stolen property

James Allen Peyatt: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine with a firearm specification

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.