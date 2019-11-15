Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 14, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:
Ronald Frank Paris: Rape
Patrick E. Stevens: Possession of cocaine
Shane Matthew Waites: Failure to provide notice of change of address
Abdliezl Hassen: Failure to provide notice of change of address
Kim Harbison: Sexual battery
Edwin Jack Moore: Burglary
Marcus Lamar Clark: Burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle
Cavante Tabb: Aggravated robbery, assault, attempted having weapons under disability, obstructing official business, domestic violence
Marc Anthony Farrant: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Thomas Britton Pearson: Assault, obstructing official business, OVI, criminal damaging or endangering
Gerald W. Kay, II: Identity fraud, petty theft, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Mykael Lee Zolovick: Receiving stolen property, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Bryan Edward Barrett: Breaking and entering, vandalism, criminal damaging, illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, endangering children, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property
Ricky Lee Barrett, Jr.: Receiving stolen property
Deandre L. Stores: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of drugs
Joseph D. McCoy: Burglary, grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, possession of heroin
Harry Alonzo Cooper, Jr.: Assault
Martin Eberth: OVI, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle
Damon Green: Tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, obstructing official business
Christopher A. Tsai: Menacing by stalking, violating a protection order
Braylon Howell: Assault, aggravated menacing
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.