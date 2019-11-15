Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 14, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Ronald Frank Paris: Rape

Patrick E. Stevens: Possession of cocaine

Shane Matthew Waites: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Abdliezl Hassen: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Kim Harbison: Sexual battery

Edwin Jack Moore: Burglary

Marcus Lamar Clark: Burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle

Cavante Tabb: Aggravated robbery, assault, attempted having weapons under disability, obstructing official business, domestic violence

Marc Anthony Farrant: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Thomas Britton Pearson: Assault, obstructing official business, OVI, criminal damaging or endangering

Gerald W. Kay, II: Identity fraud, petty theft, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Mykael Lee Zolovick: Receiving stolen property, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Bryan Edward Barrett: Breaking and entering, vandalism, criminal damaging, illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, endangering children, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property

Ricky Lee Barrett, Jr.: Receiving stolen property

Deandre L. Stores: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of drugs

Joseph D. McCoy: Burglary, grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, possession of heroin

Harry Alonzo Cooper, Jr.: Assault

Martin Eberth: OVI, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle

Damon Green: Tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, obstructing official business

Christopher A. Tsai: Menacing by stalking, violating a protection order

Braylon Howell: Assault, aggravated menacing

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.