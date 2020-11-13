Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 12, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:
Matthew Varga: Attempted possession of heroin
William Dawson: Unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, domestic violence
Cory R. Davis: Possession of cocaine
Taneja Williams: Theft
Ralph Stoddard: Felonious assault, domestic violence
Christopher Esenwein: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kobe Hayden: Aggravated robbery
Amber Fleece: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs
Samuel Richard: Aggravated murder with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability
Jerry McPherson: OVI
Xiomara Acosta: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
