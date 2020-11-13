Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 12, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:

Matthew Varga: Attempted possession of heroin

William Dawson: Unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, domestic violence

Cory R. Davis: Possession of cocaine

Taneja Williams: Theft

Ralph Stoddard: Felonious assault, domestic violence

Christopher Esenwein: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia

Kobe Hayden: Aggravated robbery

Amber Fleece: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs

Samuel Richard: Aggravated murder with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability

Jerry McPherson: OVI

Xiomara Acosta: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

