YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:
Mark L. Rosine: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Leonard L. Sykes: Three counts of rape, importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
Mohanned Abbas S. Albishri: Four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case, possession of marijuana with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case, illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case
Dwain C. Witherspoon: Aggravated possession of drugs
Shawn Derrille Stevens: Grand theft and petty theft
Zikome L. Franklin: Possession of cocaine
Christina Milynn Pasco: Improperly holding a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs
Ryan Lee Howard: Possession of fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs
Steve Allen Gardner: Having weapons while under disability, Improperly holding a firearm in a motor vehicle carrying a concealed weapon with a firearm specification
Anthony Frank Locascio: Theft and petty theft
Curtis Alexander Daye, Jr.: Tampering with evidence, vandalism, obstructing official business, residing arrest, meaning and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert David Roman: Intimidation, retaliation, assault, Improperly holding a firearm in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and DUI.
Robert Dillon Donaldson: Intimidation, retaliation, assault, obstructing official business, harassment with a bodily substance, four counts of assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct
Lamont Anthony Ramone Thomas: Cruelty to companion animals
Joseph Ross Haywood: Intimidation and retaliation
Kyle Dylan Taylor: Four counts of intimidation, harassment, criminal damaging or endangering and four counts of harassment with a bodily substance,
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.