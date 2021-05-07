Mahoning County indictments: May 6, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:
Michael Joseph Corman: Abduction, domestic violence
Colleen J. Hurst: Assault, obstructing official business
Julie Rose Guzowski: Aggravated possession of drugs
Allen Stephon Austin: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Joshua Albert Green: Attempted murder, felonious assault
Eric Albert Coffer: Falsification, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct
Sherriann Mary Lee Odem: Three counts of assault
Steven E. Lubonovich: Assault, domestic violence
Gregory Warren Hundley, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, violating a protection order
Marlan Bryant Everson: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business
Cristobal Hernandez III: Attempted rape, attempted sexual battery, gross sexual imposition
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.