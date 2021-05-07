Mahoning County indictments: May 6, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:

Michael Joseph Corman: Abduction, domestic violence

Colleen J. Hurst: Assault, obstructing official business

Julie Rose Guzowski: Aggravated possession of drugs

Allen Stephon Austin: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Joshua Albert Green: Attempted murder, felonious assault

Eric Albert Coffer: Falsification, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct

Sherriann Mary Lee Odem: Three counts of assault

Steven E. Lubonovich: Assault, domestic violence

Gregory Warren Hundley, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, violating a protection order

Marlan Bryant Everson: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business

Cristobal Hernandez III: Attempted rape, attempted sexual battery, gross sexual imposition

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

