YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Sergio Francisco Gonzalez: Two counts of rape

Michael Jermaine Anderson, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs, falsification and petty theft

Alonzo Jamond Jackson: Having weapons while under disability with a firearm specification, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and aggravated possession of drugs with a firearm specification

Malik Tiger Burruss: Theft from a person in a protected class, receiving stolen property and falsification

Desiree Lynn Collins: Theft from a person in a protected class, receiving stolen property and falsification

Janessa Nichole Fay Daugherty: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and driving while under suspension or in violation of license restriction

Derrick G.A. Campbell: Theft and misuse of credit cards

William Venill Cephas: Passing bad checks and theft

Edmund J. Tapscott: Felonious assault with a notice of conviction and repeat violent offender specifications

Ceria Miltoni Buckner: Aggravated trespass, assault, menacing and criminal trespass

Robinisha Shaquanna Shelton: Obstructing official business and resisting arrest

Troy Edward Dodrill: Tampering with evidence and obstructing justice

Sheila Roslyn Leith: Two counts of assault, obstructing official business, harassment with a bodily substance, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, driving under OVI suspension and endangering children

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.