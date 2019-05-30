Mahoning County indictments: May 30, 2019

Breaking News
by: WKBN Staff

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Donna Ross: Aggravated robbery, robbery

Robert Perry: Aggravated robbery, robbery, having weapons under disability

Brandon Gallo: Having weapons while under disability

Ian Perry: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Anthony Seidtia: Tampering with evidence

Cary D. Miller: Theft from a person in a protected class

David Brandfield: Possession of LSD, obstructing official business

Michael Callihan: Aggravated possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

