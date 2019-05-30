Mahoning County indictments: May 30, 2019

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:
Donna Ross: Aggravated robbery, robbery
Robert Perry: Aggravated robbery, robbery, having weapons under disability
Brandon Gallo: Having weapons while under disability
Ian Perry: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Anthony Seidtia: Tampering with evidence
Cary D. Miller: Theft from a person in a protected class
David Brandfield: Possession of LSD, obstructing official business
Michael Callihan: Aggravated possession of drugs
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.