Mahoning County indictments: May 27, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments Thursday on the following cases:

Tyler James Sweely: Aggravated trespass, aggravated menacing, criminal damaging or endangering

Ronald Frank Paris, Jr.: Harassment with a bodily substance, obstructing official business, criminal damaging

Calvin Deon Cosey: Possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs

Thomas Edward Nickerson: Having weapons while under disability

Leona Kenya Scott: Aggravated menacing, aggravated trespass, criminal damaging or endangering

Jabari Michael Fowlkes: Possession of cocaine

Ta’Brasia Monay Gray: Harassment with bodily substance

Cametrius Jesse Adams: Aggravated possession of drugs

Heather G. Campbell: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of LSD, possession for drugs, selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, OVI, operating a vehicle while under the influence of listed controlled substance or a listed controlled metabolite of a controlled substance

Joseph Terrence Snider: Endangering children

Brian Daniel Conway: Escape

Timothy D. Fulton: Escape

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

