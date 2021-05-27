Mahoning County indictments: May 27, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments Thursday on the following cases:
Tyler James Sweely: Aggravated trespass, aggravated menacing, criminal damaging or endangering
Ronald Frank Paris, Jr.: Harassment with a bodily substance, obstructing official business, criminal damaging
Calvin Deon Cosey: Possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs
Thomas Edward Nickerson: Having weapons while under disability
Leona Kenya Scott: Aggravated menacing, aggravated trespass, criminal damaging or endangering
Jabari Michael Fowlkes: Possession of cocaine
Ta’Brasia Monay Gray: Harassment with bodily substance
Cametrius Jesse Adams: Aggravated possession of drugs
Heather G. Campbell: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of LSD, possession for drugs, selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, OVI, operating a vehicle while under the influence of listed controlled substance or a listed controlled metabolite of a controlled substance
Joseph Terrence Snider: Endangering children
Brian Daniel Conway: Escape
Timothy D. Fulton: Escape
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.