YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Anthony Georgie Biggs: Violating a protection order, domestic violence and petty theft

Lamar Clifton Ware: Two counts of aggravated burglary with a firearm, notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications, two counts of felonious assault with a firearm, notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications and having weapons while under disability

Brandon Gregory Good: Aggravated possession of drugs

Jason Manuel Delgado Marcano: Having weapons while under disability with a firearm specification, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs with a firearm specification

Jason Manuel Delgado Marcano: Tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability with a firearm specification, possession of cocaine with a firearm and forfeiture of money in a drug case specification and possession of drugs with a firearm and forfeiture of money in a drug case specification

(Note: Marcano was listed twice under two different case numbers in the indictment list)

James Matthew Wallace: Vandalism

William Lateef Sullivan: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

James Andrew McLalin III: Failure to verify address

Charles E. Teague: Two counts of gross sexual imposition, two counts of rape and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.