Mahoning County Indictments: May 20, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Kevin S. Almasy: Two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them

Ryan Michael Dupal: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated trespass, criminal damaging, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case, aggravated menacing

Kristy Dawn Manley: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, falsification, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Ijhontay Shadeja Heard: Felonious assault

Bryan Rodriguez-Lopez: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated menacing

Brandon Charles Seamons: Felonious assault, criminal trespass

Marcus C. Shelton: Two counts of counterfeiting

Tommie Jo Trent: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine

David Leslie Carpenter: Failure to verify address

Derrick Anthony Jones: Heaving weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them

Jayshawn Tayvier Sutton: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon

Ruddy Antonio Flores Pizarro: Felonious assault

Sarah Khalil Kamal: Having weapons while under disability

Ernest Michael Rayford, Jr.: Two counts of escape

John M. Plavka: Theft

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

