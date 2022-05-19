YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Kenny Junior Dubose: Burglary, violating a protection order and aggravated menacing
Paul Albert Lee IV: Possession of cociane
Timothy Maurice Underwood: Murder with a firearm specification, involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification, two counts of burglary with a firearm specification, and having weapons while under disability
Yazmeen Semaj Inez Green: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction
Jonathan Ayala: Possesision of marijuana
James Edward Ward: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine
Robert A. Hornbuckle: Having weapons while under disability with a firearm specification and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Nathaniel Natron Austin: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Steven M. Swartzfager: Two counts of burglary, theft from a person in a protected class and possessing criminal tools
Austin William Beatty: Aggravated trespass and assault
Chester A Bittecuffer III: Three counts of petty theft and falsification
Gregory Keenan Lucas: Possession of LSD, possession of drugs, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Daniel Elden Dicks: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them and two counts of failure to stop after an accident
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.