YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Kenny Junior Dubose: Burglary, violating a protection order and aggravated menacing

Paul Albert Lee IV: Possession of cociane

Timothy Maurice Underwood: Murder with a firearm specification, involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification, two counts of burglary with a firearm specification, and having weapons while under disability

Yazmeen Semaj Inez Green: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction

Jonathan Ayala: Possesision of marijuana

James Edward Ward: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine

Robert A. Hornbuckle: Having weapons while under disability with a firearm specification and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Nathaniel Natron Austin: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Steven M. Swartzfager: Two counts of burglary, theft from a person in a protected class and possessing criminal tools

Austin William Beatty: Aggravated trespass and assault

Chester A Bittecuffer III: Three counts of petty theft and falsification

Gregory Keenan Lucas: Possession of LSD, possession of drugs, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Daniel Elden Dicks: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them and two counts of failure to stop after an accident

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.