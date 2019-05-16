Mahoning County indictments: May 16, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Anthony T. White: Aggravated robbery, robbery and having weapons while under disability

Billy D. Lindsey: Felonious assault with repeat violence specifications and aggravated assault

Katelyn Governale: Two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them

Heather Ann Weitoish: Aggravated possession of drugs, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Delord Green: Grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, having weapons while under disability, obstructing official business, aggravated menacing and criminal mischief

Danny Daviduk: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Allan Williams: Having weapons while under disability and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle

Christopher Thomas: Receiving stolen property

Nikeisha Pruitt: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property

Amanda J. Hahn: Aggravated theft

Mickey Lee Ormiston, Jr.: Felonious assault and aggravated assault

Stevie Nicole Penwell: Vandalism and criminal damaging or endangering

Jawwaad R. Pusey: Disrupting public services, vandalism and criminal damaging or endangering

Stephon Hopkins: Aggravated murder, murder with firearm and repeat violence specifications and having weapons while under disability

Brian Donlow, Jr.: Aggravated murder, murder with firearm and repeat violence specifications and having weapons while under disability

Jennifer Sharpe: Deception to obtain a dangerous drug

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

