Mahoning County Indictments: May 13, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:

Leevaughn Toney, Jr.: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, violating a protection order, menacing by stalking, domestic violence

Tyronne Franklin Crafter, Jr.: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, street racing

Giovanne A. York: Intimidation, retaliation, escape, obstructing official business, falsification

Devin Michael Habib: Intimidation, retaliation, assault, obstructing official business, violating a protection order, aggravated menacing, domestic violence

D’Aundre Mykkel Turner: Possession of cocaine, specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property

Aaron C. Keys: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon

Jadyah Anthony Depri Lacivita: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Brandon James Jones: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer

Elizabeth Gayle Flickinger: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to appear as required by recognizance

Phillip Andrew Johnson: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, obstructing official business, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Zulimar Alicea Vazquez: Endangering children

Luis Manuel Alicea Vazquez: Endangering children

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.