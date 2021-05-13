Mahoning County Indictments: May 13, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:
Leevaughn Toney, Jr.: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, violating a protection order, menacing by stalking, domestic violence
Tyronne Franklin Crafter, Jr.: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, street racing
Giovanne A. York: Intimidation, retaliation, escape, obstructing official business, falsification
Devin Michael Habib: Intimidation, retaliation, assault, obstructing official business, violating a protection order, aggravated menacing, domestic violence
D’Aundre Mykkel Turner: Possession of cocaine, specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property
Aaron C. Keys: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon
Jadyah Anthony Depri Lacivita: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Brandon James Jones: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer
Elizabeth Gayle Flickinger: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to appear as required by recognizance
Phillip Andrew Johnson: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, obstructing official business, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Zulimar Alicea Vazquez: Endangering children
Luis Manuel Alicea Vazquez: Endangering children
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.