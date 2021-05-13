Mahoning County Indictments: May 13, 2021

Local News

A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jury, Court, Legal, Law Generic

Credit: Guy Cali/The Image Bank/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:

Leevaughn Toney, Jr.: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, violating a protection order, menacing by stalking, domestic violence

Tyronne Franklin Crafter, Jr.: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, street racing

Giovanne A. York: Intimidation, retaliation, escape, obstructing official business, falsification

Devin Michael Habib: Intimidation, retaliation, assault, obstructing official business, violating a protection order, aggravated menacing, domestic violence

D’Aundre Mykkel Turner: Possession of cocaine, specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property

Aaron C. Keys: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon

Jadyah Anthony Depri Lacivita: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Brandon James Jones: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer

Elizabeth Gayle Flickinger: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to appear as required by recognizance

Phillip Andrew Johnson: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, obstructing official business, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Zulimar Alicea Vazquez: Endangering children

Luis Manuel Alicea Vazquez: Endangering children

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com