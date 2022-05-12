YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Kevin Lamont Talley: Rape, attempted felonious assault and domestic violence

Braelin Deion Douglas: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Brandon Robert Emery: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine

Mya Traylor: Counterfeiting and falsification

Jason Scott Klass: Possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Dante Allen Thompkins Miller: Carrying a concealed weapon and illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance in a school safety zone

Adam Avante Perkins: Possession of cocaine with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Keimone Lamar Black: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Dominic Fred Felleti: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Robert T. Pence: Aggravated possession of drugs

Steven Wayne Watters: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Kevin A. Clover: Theft and petty theft

Rondell Lamar Harris: Two counts of rape with a sexually violent predator specification, kidnapping with a sexual motivation specification and sexually violent predator specification, kidnapping, felonious assault with a sexual motivation specification and sexually violent predator specification and assault

Dario Dante Valentini: Aggravated possession of drugs, inducing panic, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Deonci’a Au’Juanne Moore: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility

George William Panno: Cruelty to companion animals with a firearm specification

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.