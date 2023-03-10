YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.

Rean L. Easterling: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, all with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Maurion Antwan Stigall: Three counts of unlaw sexual conduct with a minor

Joseph W. Lumsden: Aggravated menacing and domestic violence

Lloyd Ira Paynter: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Mary Katherine Ibbs: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert A. Harroff: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, grand theft of a motor vehicle and theft

Shawntai Marie Beiling: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, grand theft of a motor vehicle, theft and tampering with evidence

Dashawnta Aleta Tarver: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle and falsification

Demeek Davis: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to appear as required by recognizance

Allen Ray Reed: Intimidation, retaliation, ethnic intimidation, obstructing official business and menacing

Suzanne M. Craft: Tampering with records and forgery

Nickole M. Snyder: Theft from a person in a protected class and receiving stolen property

Thomas Anthony Hurst: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Ariana Elaine Wilson: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Constance Eilene Adams: Possession of cocaine and OVI

Machai Arthur Cheatham: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Andre Mandel Carter, II: Falsification and possession of marijuana

Devin Dewayne Thompson: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs, both with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Michael Frances Campbell: Grant theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, tampering with evidence, aggravated burglary with a firearm specification, aggravated robbery with a firearm specification and robbery

April Nicole Holloway: Three counts of forgery

Rean L. Easterling: Aggravated possession of drugs

Anthony M. Carr: Failure to register

Erin L. Carter: Telecommunications fraud and grand theft

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.