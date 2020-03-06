Mahoning County indictments: March 5, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Jenna L. Burrows: Aggravated possession of drugs

Frank J. Perry: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of heroin, falsification and obstructing official business

Henry Duane Cowart, Jr.: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Johnny William Stewart, II: Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Derek Guy Rinehart: Attempted aggravated arson, intimidation, inducing panic and obstructing official business

Gifted Antwone Terrell Garrett: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Shawn Christopher Hamlett: Domestic violence, unauthorized use of a vehicle and petty theft

Jayson Kyle Morris: Grand theft

Kayla L. Williams: Felonious assault and aggravated assault

Heather A. Young: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of LSD, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Ronnie Lynn Warren: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of LSD, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Sharday L. Bing Dixon: Permitting child abuse, murder and endangering children

Derek Carter, Jr.: Murder and endangering children

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.