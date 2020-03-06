Mahoning County indictments: March 5, 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court Generic

Credit: Witthaya Prasongsin/Momemt/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Jenna L. Burrows: Aggravated possession of drugs

Frank J. Perry: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of heroin, falsification and obstructing official business

Henry Duane Cowart, Jr.: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Johnny William Stewart, II: Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Derek Guy Rinehart: Attempted aggravated arson, intimidation, inducing panic and obstructing official business

Gifted Antwone Terrell Garrett: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Shawn Christopher Hamlett: Domestic violence, unauthorized use of a vehicle and petty theft

Jayson Kyle Morris: Grand theft

Kayla L. Williams: Felonious assault and aggravated assault

Heather A. Young: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of LSD, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Ronnie Lynn Warren: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of LSD, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Sharday L. Bing Dixon: Permitting child abuse, murder and endangering children

Derek Carter, Jr.: Murder and endangering children

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com