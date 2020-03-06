Mahoning County indictments: March 5, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:
Jenna L. Burrows: Aggravated possession of drugs
Frank J. Perry: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of heroin, falsification and obstructing official business
Henry Duane Cowart, Jr.: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
Johnny William Stewart, II: Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Derek Guy Rinehart: Attempted aggravated arson, intimidation, inducing panic and obstructing official business
Gifted Antwone Terrell Garrett: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Shawn Christopher Hamlett: Domestic violence, unauthorized use of a vehicle and petty theft
Jayson Kyle Morris: Grand theft
Kayla L. Williams: Felonious assault and aggravated assault
Heather A. Young: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of LSD, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Ronnie Lynn Warren: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of LSD, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Sharday L. Bing Dixon: Permitting child abuse, murder and endangering children
Derek Carter, Jr.: Murder and endangering children
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.