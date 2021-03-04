Mahoning County indictments: March 4, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Michael David Jagel: Aggravated possession of drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs

Vincent Edward Finley: Breaking and entering

Travis Steven Criswell: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Demetrius Marquis Jackson: Operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving under OVI suspension

Gregory Crockett: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Andre M. Ballinger, II: Domestic violence

Patrick Thomas McGrogan: Operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

Anthony D. Sims: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business

Franklin Byron Clark, Jr.: Rape, gross sexual imposition