YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Vincent R. Lewis: Intimidation, retaliation, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest
Andreis Dion Taylor: Falsification
Michael Don Clavelli: Identity fraud, forgery and grand theft
Kalen Jereese Seawood: Three counts of theft and one count of possessing criminal tools
Ja’Lisa Joy Jethroe: Three counts of theft and possessing criminal tools
Kalen Jereese Seawood: Three counts of theft, possessing criminal tools and petty theft
Daniel Dakota Nelson-Harnevious: Violating a protection order
Jasmin Nichole Williams: Possession of LSD and possession of drugs
Estanli Marrero: Possession of marijuana with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case
Neal J. Zickefoose: Compelling prostitution, importuning, two counts of possessing criminal tools and soliciting
Dwayne Steven Howell-Fields: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, OVI and driving under OVI suspension
Joellen Carol Paris: Two counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of forgery
Ja-Ron Tyrell Lamont Lewis: Falsification
Joseph Louis March: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and OVI
Sammy Frenchhail Anderson, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business
Joseph E. Varkonyi: Breaking and entering
Ronald Frank Paris, Jr.: Intimidation and harassment
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.