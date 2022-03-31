YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Vincent R. Lewis: Intimidation, retaliation, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest

Andreis Dion Taylor: Falsification

Michael Don Clavelli: Identity fraud, forgery and grand theft

Kalen Jereese Seawood: Three counts of theft and one count of possessing criminal tools

Ja’Lisa Joy Jethroe: Three counts of theft and possessing criminal tools

Kalen Jereese Seawood: Three counts of theft, possessing criminal tools and petty theft

Daniel Dakota Nelson-Harnevious: Violating a protection order

Jasmin Nichole Williams: Possession of LSD and possession of drugs

Estanli Marrero: Possession of marijuana with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Neal J. Zickefoose: Compelling prostitution, importuning, two counts of possessing criminal tools and soliciting

Dwayne Steven Howell-Fields: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, OVI and driving under OVI suspension

Joellen Carol Paris: Two counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of forgery

Ja-Ron Tyrell Lamont Lewis: Falsification

Joseph Louis March: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and OVI

Sammy Frenchhail Anderson, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Joseph E. Varkonyi: Breaking and entering

Ronald Frank Paris, Jr.: Intimidation and harassment

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.