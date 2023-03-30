YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Michael Albert Faiola Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of a fentanyl-related compound with firearm specifications, aggravated possession of drugs with a firearm specification and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeffrey Robert Burke: Vandalism, tampering with coin machines, possessing criminal tools and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

John N. Lee: Passing bad checks and grand theft

Dominique Lucky: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Matthew Shane Burns: Breaking and entering, two counts of vandalism, theft, possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Quentin Lamont Boone: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture of money in a drug case, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture of money in a drug case

Mikese Eugene Stevens: Two counts of murder with firearm specifications

Da’Qwann R’amon Henderson: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possession of cocaine with specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case, possession of a fentanyl-related compound with specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case and obstructing official business

Samuel Robert Malmisur: Robbery

Ralph James Nespeca: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Leland Demetrius Love: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Deborah Gerardino: Tampering with records and falsification

Juan Dominique Jordan: Domestic violence

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.