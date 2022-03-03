YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Juan Adrian Leonard: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone with a firearm specification and having weapons while under disability
Logan James-Joseph Brown: Assault
Melvin Douglas Johnson, III: Felonious assault with notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications
John Anthony Blazo: Theft
Marcus Amaro Prendes: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Cordon Nicholas Lamar: Grand theft of a motor vehicle
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.