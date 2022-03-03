YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Juan Adrian Leonard: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone with a firearm specification and having weapons while under disability

Logan James-Joseph Brown: Assault

Melvin Douglas Johnson, III: Felonious assault with notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications

John Anthony Blazo: Theft

Marcus Amaro Prendes: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Cordon Nicholas Lamar: Grand theft of a motor vehicle

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.