Mahoning County indictments: March 25, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The following cases were indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday:

Kimone Devante Bryant: Four counts of aggravated murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of felonious assault, along with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, conspiracy

Jamie L. Gillespie: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence of a listed controlled substance, aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault

Demario Alexander Hoyt: Kidnapping, attempted murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, possessing criminal tools

Victoria Marie Lewis: Kidnapping, attempted murder, felonious assault, possessing criminal tools

Dionne Elise Carter: Kidnapping, attempted murder, felonious assault, possessing criminal tools

Danasia Unique Traylor: Kidnapping, attempted murder, felonious assault, possessing criminal tools

Charles Lee Pete, Jr.: Kidnapping, attempted murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, possessing criminal tools

David Johnson: Possession of cocaine

Brandon Lee Crump, Jr.: Four counts of aggravated murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of felonious assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, escape, robbery, conspiracy

Andre Stephon McCoy: Four counts of aggravated murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, conspiracy

Lashawn Annie Scott: Tampering with evidence

Odyessie Odessa Butler-Reed: Tampering with evidence

Joseph Michal Heartline: Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Marcel Dwayne Boatright: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Eric Damon Jones: Tampering with evidence

Michael Albert Faiola, Jr.: Selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft

Sherrie A. Simpson: Two counts of domestic violence

Austin Cole Clifford Rowe: Attempted burglary, possessing criminal tools

Travis Lenward Donaldson: OVI

Bryson Alexander Pegram: Improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle

Jovaughn Lathern: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, OVI

Terral Jamie Miles: Two counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated menacing

Deandre Charles Kelley Johnson: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, tampering with evidence

Ryan C. Kemp: Illegal cultivation of marijuana

Jane Doe: Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drugs

John Doe: Six counts of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

