YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Montand Lamont Mosely: Receiving stolen property, contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child and obstructing official business

Ke’Twan L. Boudrey: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jahbazz Rashi Fountain: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business

Sean Lamar Rogers: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Thomas M. Weidner: Designing a vehicle with a hidden compartment used to transport a controlled substance, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Joseph Edward Varkonyi: Burglary

Ashley Rachael Clark: Burglary

Michael Howard Tomlin: Breaking and entering, theft and possession criminal tools

Mark M. Mueller: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Sanjuan Smith: Failure to verify address

Dashawn Kentrell Hood: Failure to register and failure to provide notice of change of address

Franklin Charles Herns: Two counts of rape

Ashley Verchar Williams: Involuntary manslaughter and endangering children

Anthony Jacob Carson: Involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Tyruss Allen Patterson: Aggravated possession of drugs with the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case, firearm specifications and the specification for forfeiture of a gun in a drug case; possession of drugs with the specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.