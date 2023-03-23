YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Ashton Thame Ragster: Domestic violence and resisting arrest

Kyle Anthony Campbell: Domestic violence and aggravated menacing

Eric Michael Banks: Violating a protection order

Vincenzo Nicola Angelilli: Menacing by stalking, violating a protection order and telecommunications harassment

Dontreal Montez Beach: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Raymond Joseph Floyd: Two counts of passing bad checks, two counts of forgery and two counts of receiving stolen property

Richard E. Kozak: Importuning, compelling prostitution and possessing criminal tools

Jaylen Jackson: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business

Andrew Jarred Whitlow: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drugs with a firearm specification and the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Tequan Deacon Gilford: Tampering with evidence and possession of a fentanyl-related compound with the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Melvin Douglas Johnson, III: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound with the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Shawn Markee Cain: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound with the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Mohamand Tyrone Harris: Escape, falsification and criminal damaging or endangering

Bradley R. Etto: Sexual battery, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and sexual imposition

Darolyn L. Morgan: Possession of cocaine

Donna Jean Partlow: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Brandon Earl Djuan Norman: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of cocaine with the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Luis Dutton Myrie: Two counts of tampering with records

Eddie L. Bandy: Two counts of failure to provide notice of change of address

Sean Latelle Green: Escape

Robert Edward Hart: 20 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.