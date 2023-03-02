YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Michael Louis Nakley: Trafficking in cocaine; possession of cocaine; two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs; two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, all with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

George E. Short: Possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Andre M. Felder: Possession of cocaine

Christopher Dennis Harrison: Aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments

Jerahn Nathaniel Johnson: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Josiah E. Smith: Possession of cocaine with specifications for major drug offender and forfeiture of money in a drug case; tampering with evidence; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.