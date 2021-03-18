Mahoning County indictments: March 18, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:
Heath Garrett Shiflett: Felonious assault, two counts of a three-year firearm specification and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises
Gabriella Jocelyn Karshner: Two counts of assault, obstructing official business and petty theft
Thomas Scott Lepo: Intimidation, assault, aggravated menacing and domestic violence
Jermaine Carl Wilburn, Jr.: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Jessica Nicole Warrick: Aggravated possession of drugs and breaking and entering
Francis J. Palguta: Selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs and aggravated possession of drugs with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case
Spiros I. Tsagaris: Assault
Walter K. Pearson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case
Jahod Lamont Sanford Rose: Robbery and kidnapping
Tyrell Amin Williamson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine
Paul Lavar Henderson, Sr.: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, all with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case, along with tampering with evidence
Nakeisha Nicole Henderson: Permitting drug abuse and obstructing justice
James Andrew McLalin III: Failure to verify address
John Doe: 50 counts of menacing by stalking, two counts of telecommunications harassment and possessing criminal tools, all with a specification for forfeiture of property
Jane Doe: 49 counts of complicity in the commission of an offense, obstructing justice and possessing criminal tools, all with a specification for forfeiture of property