Mahoning County indictments: March 18, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Heath Garrett Shiflett: Felonious assault, two counts of a three-year firearm specification and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

Gabriella Jocelyn Karshner: Two counts of assault, obstructing official business and petty theft

Thomas Scott Lepo: Intimidation, assault, aggravated menacing and domestic violence

Jermaine Carl Wilburn, Jr.: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jessica Nicole Warrick: Aggravated possession of drugs and breaking and entering

Francis J. Palguta: Selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs and aggravated possession of drugs with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Spiros I. Tsagaris: Assault

Walter K. Pearson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Jahod Lamont Sanford Rose: Robbery and kidnapping

Tyrell Amin Williamson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Paul Lavar Henderson, Sr.: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, all with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case, along with tampering with evidence

Nakeisha Nicole Henderson: Permitting drug abuse and obstructing justice

James Andrew McLalin III: Failure to verify address

John Doe: 50 counts of menacing by stalking, two counts of telecommunications harassment and possessing criminal tools, all with a specification for forfeiture of property

Jane Doe: 49 counts of complicity in the commission of an offense, obstructing justice and possessing criminal tools, all with a specification for forfeiture of property