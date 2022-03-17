YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Brian Michael Williams: Aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, OVI – refusal with prior and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them

Joseph M. Wright: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Jessica L. Holub: Burglary and grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance

Joseph Angelo: Two counts of cruelty to companion animals

Jamie Rachelle Burk: Two counts of cruelty to companion animals

Marco J. Cardenas: Possession of a deadly weapon while under detention with a notice of prior conviction specification, attempted murder with criminal gang activity and repeat violent offender specifications, felonious assault with criminal gang activity, notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications and possessing criminal tools

Kevin Matthew Oxley: Disrupting public services and vandalism

Rondell Lamar Harris: Disrupting public services and vandalism

Mary B. Shuman: Nine counts of theft, 10 counts of forgery and possessing criminal tools

Destiny Sierra Powell: Nine counts of theft, 10 counts of forgery and possessing criminal tools

Kristian Allen Coons: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of L.S.D., possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and failure to report knowledge of a death

Brandon Shawn Mosier: Intimidation, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case and making a terroristic threat

David Ray Doni: Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and public indecency

Darres E. Jeurice Jackson: Aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments

Sarahann Lahoma Oliver: Endangering children

Jose A Garcia-Felix: Gross sexual imposition

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.