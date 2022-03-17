YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Brian Michael Williams: Aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, OVI – refusal with prior and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them
Joseph M. Wright: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Jessica L. Holub: Burglary and grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance
Joseph Angelo: Two counts of cruelty to companion animals
Jamie Rachelle Burk: Two counts of cruelty to companion animals
Marco J. Cardenas: Possession of a deadly weapon while under detention with a notice of prior conviction specification, attempted murder with criminal gang activity and repeat violent offender specifications, felonious assault with criminal gang activity, notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications and possessing criminal tools
Kevin Matthew Oxley: Disrupting public services and vandalism
Rondell Lamar Harris: Disrupting public services and vandalism
Mary B. Shuman: Nine counts of theft, 10 counts of forgery and possessing criminal tools
Destiny Sierra Powell: Nine counts of theft, 10 counts of forgery and possessing criminal tools
Kristian Allen Coons: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of L.S.D., possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and failure to report knowledge of a death
Brandon Shawn Mosier: Intimidation, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case and making a terroristic threat
David Ray Doni: Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and public indecency
Darres E. Jeurice Jackson: Aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments
Sarahann Lahoma Oliver: Endangering children
Jose A Garcia-Felix: Gross sexual imposition
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.