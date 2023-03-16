YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.

Aimee L. Loveland: Endangering children and domestic violence

Samuel Sweely: Endangering children and domestic violence

Scott Edward Augustein: Two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and nine counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

Robert John Ford: Felonious assault

Brandi Rene Lykens: Theft

Charles C. Ruple: Two counts of receiving stolen property

Tyler Michael Stoddard: Forgery, passing bad checks and theft

Orenzo James Walker: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of cocaine

Dale Edward Kennedy: Tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs with a firearm specification and possession of drugs with a firearm specification

Jabriel Amaad Khiri Moody: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine with firearm specifications and the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Tara Marie Stewart: Receiving stolen property, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jabre Devon Toomer: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Jarreze Lee John Roper: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Michael Quinn Bentley: Receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Raymond Joseph Floyd: Passing bad checks, forgery and receiving stolen property

Michael M. May: Having weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Alyssa Denise Shaffer: Possession of cocaine, falsification, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Brent Michael Collier: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

William Thyrone Allen: Two counts of passing bad checks and theft

John R. Whitten: Two counts of aggravated menacing, two counts of domestic violence, endangering children and criminal damaging

Deshawn Jamal Evans: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Clarence Denzel Bradley: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Taylor Renee Steede: Aggravated possession of drugs

Shannon Shapree Wilson: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone with a firearm specification and felonious assault with a firearm specification

Nicholas Yansin Felder: Receiving stolen property and obstructing official business

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.