YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Aimee L. Loveland: Endangering children and domestic violence
Samuel Sweely: Endangering children and domestic violence
Scott Edward Augustein: Two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and nine counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance
Robert John Ford: Felonious assault
Brandi Rene Lykens: Theft
Charles C. Ruple: Two counts of receiving stolen property
Tyler Michael Stoddard: Forgery, passing bad checks and theft
Orenzo James Walker: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of cocaine
Dale Edward Kennedy: Tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs with a firearm specification and possession of drugs with a firearm specification
Jabriel Amaad Khiri Moody: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine with firearm specifications and the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case
Tara Marie Stewart: Receiving stolen property, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Jabre Devon Toomer: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Jarreze Lee John Roper: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Michael Quinn Bentley: Receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Raymond Joseph Floyd: Passing bad checks, forgery and receiving stolen property
Michael M. May: Having weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Alyssa Denise Shaffer: Possession of cocaine, falsification, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Brent Michael Collier: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
William Thyrone Allen: Two counts of passing bad checks and theft
John R. Whitten: Two counts of aggravated menacing, two counts of domestic violence, endangering children and criminal damaging
Deshawn Jamal Evans: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Clarence Denzel Bradley: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business
Taylor Renee Steede: Aggravated possession of drugs
Shannon Shapree Wilson: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone with a firearm specification and felonious assault with a firearm specification
Nicholas Yansin Felder: Receiving stolen property and obstructing official business
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.