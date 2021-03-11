Mahoning County indictments: March 11, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Elise Marie Liga: Misuse of credit cards, grant theft

Jacob Anthony Howley: Operating a vehicle under the influence

Elizabeth Marie Fludd: Operating a vehicle under the influence, driving under OVI suspension

Lamar Pierrier Reed: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, vehicular assault

Isaiah Malik Matthews: Possession of cocaine

Carl Lamont Thurston: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Trinina Crockett: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon

Gregory Delmar Richardson, II: Aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, having weapons while under disability, criminal damaging

Jumal Alfred McQueen, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, obstructing official business

Nicholas Roman: Attempted murder, felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business

Brandon Shawn Mosier: Failure to verify address

Andre La Mar Mason: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Aaron David Sugar: Failure to verify address

Erica Lee Johnson: Deception to obtain a dangerous drug, illegal processing of drug documents, aggravated possession of drugs

Christopher Anthony Gruber: Illegal processing of drug documents

Ashia Shantell Howell: Illegal processing of drug documents

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

