YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Herman Wilbert George Brink: Domestic violence

Kara A. Vanhorn: Endangering children, corrupting another with drugs, contributing to the unruliness or deliquency of a child and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws

Michael W. Vanhorn: Rape, three counts of corrupting another with drugs, three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws

Gary Eugene Ryan, Jr.: Two counts of aggravated burglary with repeat violent offender, notice of prior conviction and firearm specifications; felonious assault with pregnant victim, repeat violent offender, notice of prior conviction and firearm specifications; and violating a protection order with firearm specifications, having weapons while under disability and domestic violence with a firearm specification

Teon Dominique La Selle Stennis: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case and tampering with evidence

Brian Nicholas Spinks: Permitting drug abuse

Jason L. Womack: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property

Dustin Lee James: Two counts of felonious assault, three counts of assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest

Stephen Tate: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, petty theft and failure to appear as required by recognizance

William Leo Sublett: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Ijnanya Shamar Dauodi Schuel Rollins: Aggravated burglary, abduction and obstructing official business

Shawn Maxwell Braxton: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Christopher James Connelly: Possession of cocaine

Antwuan Tyrann Reese: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Timothy Edward Jernigan: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.