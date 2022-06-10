YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Neil Alan Toalston: Telecommunications harassment and criminal damaging or endangering

Jeremy Leroi Pruitt: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Barry Marquis Dashaun Hutchins: Aggravated possession of drugs with specifications for the forfeiture of money and a gun in a drug case and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

James Rea Coffin: Receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards

Louis Jermaine Wood-Smith: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and resisting arrest

De’Yontea Marquis Anderson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and resisting arrest

Aubreyona Denee Richard: Six counts of aggravated possession of drugs with specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Rean L. Easterling: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs with specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Jadyah Anthony Depri Lacivita: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business with a firearm specification and falsification

Amber Rose Emanuel: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

Michael Anthony Finley: Trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine with specifications for the forfeiture of money, a gun and property in a drug case; having weapons while under disability and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Israel Melendez-Pomales: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Shawn Lamar Woodall: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Vernon Wallace Johnson, Jr.: Possession of cocaine and heroin

Trayshaun Malik Lenear Hill: Receiving stolen property

Kevin Matthew Oxley: Harassment with a bodily substance

Andrew D. Mehring: Harassment with a bodily substance

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.