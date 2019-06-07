Mahoning County indictments: June 6, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Marquise Green: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, obstructing official business, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Keyairra R. Bulls: Burglary, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, assault

Jazlynn M. Bulls: Aggravated burglary, felonious assault, assault

Amaris Gordon: Aggravated burglary, felonious assault, assault

Anthony L.E. Ellison: Menacing by stalking, domestic violence

Nathan D. Clinger: Two counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance

Danny Daviduk: Three counts of receiving stolen property

Lawrence C. Mitchum: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI

Lance Thomas: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Elizabeth Hernandez: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine

Tony M. Staples: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Stacey Rice: Having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine

Lamar Armstrong: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Aubreyona Richard: Possession of drugs, possession of cocaine

Dwayne Shinn (aka Dwayne Louis Jackson): Selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Shawn L. Fletcher: Two counts of having weapons while under disability, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

William Winfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine

Billy O. McGeorge: Possession of cocaine

Curtis Elder: Possession of cocaine

Kristy J. Rice: Three counts of illegal processing of drug documents

Philip J. Chance: Six counts of tampering with records, six counts of falsification to obtain a concealed handgun license

Richard D. Williams: Felonious assault, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property