Mahoning County indictments: June 30, 2020

Jermaine Edward Young: Two counts of counterfeiting, possessing criminal tools, falsification, criminal trespass
Bruce Robert Bloomberg: Two counts of counterfeiting, possessing criminal tools, criminal trespass
Edward Antwan Brown, Jr.: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, violate rule or order of department of health
Ama-Efura Dodson: Escape, tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments
Stacee Alan Savon Harris: Burglary, obstructing official business
Austin Gordon Jones, III: Possession of heroin, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility
Tanisha R. Johnson: Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Christopher Terrence Israel Waller: Breaking and entering, contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child, criminal damaging or endangering
Sebastian Steighner: Breaking and entering, contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child, criminal damaging or endangering
Logan Spencer Italiano: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises
Tylen Maurice McGeachy: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Jacobi Laquon Roberts: Having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Jeremiah Allen Roth: Grand theft of a motor vehicle
Shun Videll Moreland, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Ronald P. Venezia, Jr.: Two counts of nonsupport of dependents
Eric L. Lott: Nonsupport of dependents
Jamar A. Prieto, Sr.: Five counts of nonsupport of dependents
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.