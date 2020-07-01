Mahoning County indictments: June 30, 2020

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Tuesday

Jermaine Edward Young: Two counts of counterfeiting, possessing criminal tools, falsification, criminal trespass

Bruce Robert Bloomberg: Two counts of counterfeiting, possessing criminal tools, criminal trespass

Edward Antwan Brown, Jr.: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, violate rule or order of department of health

Ama-Efura Dodson: Escape, tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments

Stacee Alan Savon Harris: Burglary, obstructing official business

Austin Gordon Jones, III: Possession of heroin, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility

Tanisha R. Johnson: Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Christopher Terrence Israel Waller: Breaking and entering, contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child, criminal damaging or endangering

Sebastian Steighner: Breaking and entering, contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child, criminal damaging or endangering

Logan Spencer Italiano: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises

Tylen Maurice McGeachy: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jacobi Laquon Roberts: Having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jeremiah Allen Roth: Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Shun Videll Moreland, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Ronald P. Venezia, Jr.: Two counts of nonsupport of dependents

Eric L. Lott: Nonsupport of dependents

Jamar A. Prieto, Sr.: Five counts of nonsupport of dependents

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

