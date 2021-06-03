Mahoning County indictments: June 3, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Charles Antwon Lightning: Obstructing justice
James Michael Salvatore: Two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them both
Dejon Dawan Rogers: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Herbert R. Cross: Disrupting public services, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct, menacing and criminal trespass
Kimberly Ann Kalasky: Aggravated robbery and robbery with notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications, robbery, kidnapping and abduction
Jason L. Womack: Grand theft of a motor vehicle and petty theft
Justin Robert Bowman: Illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or manufacture of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, two counts of aggravated arson, tampering with evidence, inducing panic and aggravated possession of drugs
Shawndez Pierre Thompson: Vandalism, criminal trespass and petty theft
Michael Rivers: Possession of cocaine with the specification of forfeiture of money in a drug case and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Tyrone Ladell Gordon, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability
Mark Twaun Colpetro: Having weapons while under disability
Stanley Hampton: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Adam Avante Perkins: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon
Sterling Anthony Henry: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine with the specification of money for forfeiture in a drug case
Leslie Donnell Burke, III: Two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business with firearm specifications and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Jeffrey D. Rox: Escape
Brandon Allen Brown: Trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana with specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case and having weapons while under disability
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.