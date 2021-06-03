Mahoning County indictments: June 3, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Charles Antwon Lightning: Obstructing justice

James Michael Salvatore: Two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them both

Dejon Dawan Rogers: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Herbert R. Cross: Disrupting public services, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct, menacing and criminal trespass

Kimberly Ann Kalasky: Aggravated robbery and robbery with notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications, robbery, kidnapping and abduction

Jason L. Womack: Grand theft of a motor vehicle and petty theft

Justin Robert Bowman: Illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or manufacture of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, two counts of aggravated arson, tampering with evidence, inducing panic and aggravated possession of drugs

Shawndez Pierre Thompson: Vandalism, criminal trespass and petty theft

Michael Rivers: Possession of cocaine with the specification of forfeiture of money in a drug case and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Tyrone Ladell Gordon, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability

Mark Twaun Colpetro: Having weapons while under disability

Stanley Hampton: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Adam Avante Perkins: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Sterling Anthony Henry: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine with the specification of money for forfeiture in a drug case

Leslie Donnell Burke, III: Two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business with firearm specifications and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jeffrey D. Rox: Escape

Brandon Allen Brown: Trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana with specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case and having weapons while under disability

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.