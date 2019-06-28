Mahoning County indictments: June 27, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Malcolm Hailstock: Two counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business

Denzel Williams: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business

Ike Lake: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with specifications for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Daniel J. Graban: Menacing by stalking and aggravated menacing

Brian Leigh Smith: Attempted aggravated arson, aggravated menacing and vandalism

Lamont W. Ragland, III: Sexual imposition

Ricardon Gonzalez, Jr.: Intimidation, retaliation and obstructing official business

Jamar Houser: Two counts of felonious assault and one count of obstructing official business

Keewon Taylor: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Robert L. Parker, III: Possession of cocaine

Kenneth Kimbrough: Intimidation, retaliation, having weapons while under disability and obstructing official business

Sheree A. Burt: Forgery and receiving stolen property

Christopher Hill: Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Harold Shuler, Jr.: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and possession of cocaine with specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Marlin Black: Trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana with specifications for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Latoya M. Moore: Receiving stolen property and forgery

Brandon J. Crespo: Breaking and entering and theft

Antwan Teemer: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin

Jaquale Gilmore: Tampering with evidence and possession of a fentanyl-related compound with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Dwayne H. Fields: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with specifications for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Tonnie Badie, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest

Jason Johnson: Having weapons while under disability, trafficking in cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs with specifications for forfeiture of money in a drug case

John Johnson: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Mark Burney: Three counts of rape

Victoria Gregory: Three counts of rape, trafficking in person for commercial sex acts and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

Moeisha Wright: Three counts of endangering children

Charles W. Gilmer, Jr.: Forgery and receiving stolen property

Jacwana L. Colpetro: Theft and misuse of credit cards

Briana Schaffer: Three counts of counterfeiting

Heather L. Baringer: Attempted tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Kenneth S. Puckett: Disrupting public services and three counts of vandalism

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

