Mahoning County indictments: June 24, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Deaunte T. Riley: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with the specification of the forfeiture of money in a drug case, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business

Andre L. Leonard: Having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a vehicle and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, cocaine and drugs with the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Samual Lee Hopper, Jr.: Two counts of solid and hazardous wastes

Brian Andrews Hopper, Jr.: Two counts of solid and hazardous wastes

Richard James Sickelsmith: Three counts of solid and hazardous wastes

Sebring Industrial Plating Co.: Three counts of solid and hazardous wastes

Tracie Ann Cancel: Possession of cocaine and failure to stop after an accident

Isaiah Christopher Carlisle: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property

Keith Lamont Foster: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Junior Alexander Blair: Having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence

Marcise Lance Robinson: Aggravated possession of drugs with the specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Kevin Duran Henderson: Possession of cocaine and heroin

Keyoshia Mona Shaw: Possession of cocaine and heroin

Derrick McKinley Tillman: Aggravated robbery with firearm, notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications, robbery with notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications and having weapons under disability

Damon Deshawn Cobbs: Vehicular assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business

Clifford Stanley Anderson, III: Two counts of aggravated menacing and one count of assault

Kyree Marquezes Hornbuckle: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Willie Anthony Key: Passing bad checks and theft

Salumic Sunaman: Obstructing official business

Braylon Jerome Barnes: Intimidation, harassment with a bodily substance, falsification, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct

Joseph L. Valentin: Having weapons under disability

Ryan William Bevington: Aggravated possession of drugs

Leonard Ellis: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and possession of a fentanyl-related compound with the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case and having weapons while under disability

Keith D. Zoblisien: Rape, sexual battery and domestic violence

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.