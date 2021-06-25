Mahoning County indictments: June 24, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Deaunte T. Riley: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with the specification of the forfeiture of money in a drug case, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business
Andre L. Leonard: Having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a vehicle and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, cocaine and drugs with the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case
Samual Lee Hopper, Jr.: Two counts of solid and hazardous wastes
Brian Andrews Hopper, Jr.: Two counts of solid and hazardous wastes
Richard James Sickelsmith: Three counts of solid and hazardous wastes
Sebring Industrial Plating Co.: Three counts of solid and hazardous wastes
Tracie Ann Cancel: Possession of cocaine and failure to stop after an accident
Isaiah Christopher Carlisle: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property
Keith Lamont Foster: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Junior Alexander Blair: Having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence
Marcise Lance Robinson: Aggravated possession of drugs with the specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case
Kevin Duran Henderson: Possession of cocaine and heroin
Keyoshia Mona Shaw: Possession of cocaine and heroin
Derrick McKinley Tillman: Aggravated robbery with firearm, notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications, robbery with notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications and having weapons under disability
Damon Deshawn Cobbs: Vehicular assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business
Clifford Stanley Anderson, III: Two counts of aggravated menacing and one count of assault
Kyree Marquezes Hornbuckle: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs
Willie Anthony Key: Passing bad checks and theft
Salumic Sunaman: Obstructing official business
Braylon Jerome Barnes: Intimidation, harassment with a bodily substance, falsification, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct
Joseph L. Valentin: Having weapons under disability
Ryan William Bevington: Aggravated possession of drugs
Leonard Ellis: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and possession of a fentanyl-related compound with the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case and having weapons while under disability
Keith D. Zoblisien: Rape, sexual battery and domestic violence
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.