YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Nicholas Benjamin Tigges: Aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and endangering children

Jadyah Anthony Depri Lacivita: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Rickardo Antonio Nasca: Assault, obstructing official business, two counts of harassment with a bodily substance, vandalism, falsification and resisting arrest

Robert Stephen Fleeger: Having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs with firearm specifications

Howard Glenn Ahart: Kidnapping, felonious assault, robbery, disrupting public services, grand theft of a motor vehicle and theft

Deon Tyrell Johnson: Tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Tiffany L. Sandrock: Theft and criminal trespass

James Lee Koehn: Felonious assault, aggravated assault and three counts of criminal damaging or endangering

Delord Green: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, petty theft, criminal damaging or endangering, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and obstructing official business

Marcus James Grandberry: Domestic violence

Christian Allen Oliver: Having weapons under disability, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Brandon Lee Gallo: Having weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Kaeley Marie Fleeger: Endangering children

Ronald A. Tomlin: 11 counts of rape, six counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of attempted rape

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.