Mahoning County indictments: June 23, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Tuesday:

Ulysses Antwan Harris: Felonious assault, abduction, obstructing official business and aggravated menacing

Michelle R. Kuhn: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jennifer Lindsay Sharpe: Felonious assault and two counts of violating a protection order

Lori A. Ivey: Receiving stolen property and grand theft of a motor vehicle

Damon Lamont Jefferson, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

Joe’von Dareil Jackson: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Wally W. Moxley: Possession of cocaine

Leon Cornelius Reynolds: Assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest

Nicholas Lewis: Burglary, theft from a person in a protected class and attempted tampering with evidence

Cleveland B. Jackson: Two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone and criminal damaging or endangering

Conovas Pierre Crawford: Two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, criminal damaging or endangering and having weapons while under disability

Tracey Deon Shuler: Felonious assault and aggravated menacing

Stan Junior Williams: Failure to register

Demetrius Lamar Wright: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Corey Richard Stewart: Aggravated possession of drugs

Kevin William Nipper: 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person and 20 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance

Tyler Michael Penwell: Breaking and entering, two counts of vandalism,possessing criminal tools, grand theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of receiving stolen property

Robert Thomas Manypenny: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.