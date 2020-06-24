Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Mahoning County indictments: June 23, 2020

Local News

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Tuesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court Generic

Credit: Witthaya Prasongsin/Momemt/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Tuesday:

Ulysses Antwan Harris: Felonious assault, abduction, obstructing official business and aggravated menacing

Michelle R. Kuhn: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jennifer Lindsay Sharpe: Felonious assault and two counts of violating a protection order

Lori A. Ivey: Receiving stolen property and grand theft of a motor vehicle

Damon Lamont Jefferson, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

Joe’von Dareil Jackson: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Wally W. Moxley: Possession of cocaine

Leon Cornelius Reynolds: Assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest

Nicholas Lewis: Burglary, theft from a person in a protected class and attempted tampering with evidence

Cleveland B. Jackson: Two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone and criminal damaging or endangering

Conovas Pierre Crawford: Two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, criminal damaging or endangering and having weapons while under disability

Tracey Deon Shuler: Felonious assault and aggravated menacing

Stan Junior Williams: Failure to register

Demetrius Lamar Wright: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Corey Richard Stewart: Aggravated possession of drugs

Kevin William Nipper: 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person and 20 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance

Tyler Michael Penwell: Breaking and entering, two counts of vandalism,possessing criminal tools, grand theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of receiving stolen property

Robert Thomas Manypenny: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award