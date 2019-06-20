Mahoning County indictments: June 20, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:
Hector A. Perez, Jr.: Attempted murder and felonious assault with firearm specifications
Darrell R. Davis: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
Ommar G.C. Diaz: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
William A. Ragle: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
Nicholas J. Sammartino: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
Thomas A. Yakemovic, III: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possessing criminal tools and attempted corrupting another with drugs
Dennis D. Dabney, II: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
Grant T. Geib: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
David J. Kent: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
Joel A. Kurz: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
Timothy P. Leverknight: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
Charles J. Stumpf: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
Steven J. Sutton: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
Andrew M. Wirth: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
Ronald G. Woods, III: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
Clifford A. Atkinson: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and two counts of receiving stolen property
Dustin M. Letourneau: Two counts of counterfeiting
James L. Cunningham, Jr.: Identity fraud
Dasean Miller: Tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, assault, obstructing official business and possession of heroin
Jerry Warren: Failure to provide change of address
Shawn Lee Cox: Domestic violence
Wiley Lundy, Jr.: Tampering with evidence, two counts of having weapons while under disability, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business
Sterling Henry: Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and possession of drugs
Kimberly D. Soccorsi and James D. Soccorsi: Grand theft of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle
Christopher T. Yocum: Failure to register
Chloe A. Rath: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Marcus G. Peffer: Aggravated possession of drugs and counterfeiting
Cameron L. Howell: Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle
Robert Andrew Ward: Two counts of endangering children
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.