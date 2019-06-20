Mahoning County indictments: June 20, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Hector A. Perez, Jr.: Attempted murder and felonious assault with firearm specifications

Darrell R. Davis: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Ommar G.C. Diaz: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

William A. Ragle: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Nicholas J. Sammartino: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Thomas A. Yakemovic, III: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possessing criminal tools and attempted corrupting another with drugs

Dennis D. Dabney, II: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Grant T. Geib: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

David J. Kent: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Joel A. Kurz: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Timothy P. Leverknight: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Charles J. Stumpf: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Steven J. Sutton: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Andrew M. Wirth: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Ronald G. Woods, III: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Clifford A. Atkinson: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and two counts of receiving stolen property

Dustin M. Letourneau: Two counts of counterfeiting

James L. Cunningham, Jr.: Identity fraud

Dasean Miller: Tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, assault, obstructing official business and possession of heroin

Jerry Warren: Failure to provide change of address

Shawn Lee Cox: Domestic violence

Wiley Lundy, Jr.: Tampering with evidence, two counts of having weapons while under disability, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Sterling Henry: Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and possession of drugs

Kimberly D. Soccorsi and James D. Soccorsi: Grand theft of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle

Christopher T. Yocum: Failure to register

Chloe A. Rath: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Marcus G. Peffer: Aggravated possession of drugs and counterfeiting

Cameron L. Howell: Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Robert Andrew Ward: Two counts of endangering children

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

