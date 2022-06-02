YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Latoya Denise Griffin: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and permitting drug abuse

Tyquon Jamir Myers: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and aggravated possession of drugs with the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Demetrius I. Foster: Three counts of receiving stolen property and criminal trespass

John E. Wacht Sr.: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of a fentanyl-related compound with a firearms specification and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them — OVI, using weapons while intoxicated and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

David James Belton: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child

Tyree Eric Aarron Robinson: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Lauren Elizabeth Lindsay: Criminal trespass and disorderly conduct

Christopher S. Rossi: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Craig Steven Sims: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possessing a defaced firearm

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.