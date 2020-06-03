Mahoning County indictments: June 2, 2020

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Tuesday:

Robert L. Shelton: Three counts of OVI and one count each of driving under suspension and a violation of speed limits

Jose Luis Rosado Nazario: Domestic violence, endangering children and criminal damaging or endangering

Jennifer Baldwin: Identify fraud, two counts of theft and one count each of misuse of credit cards and forgery

Justin Duane Stamp: Two counts of receiving stolen property, one count each of breaking and entering, criminal damaging or endangering and criminal mischief

Angela Nicole Thomas: Aggravated trafficking in drugs and trafficking in marijuana

Tyrone Wayne Ivy: Two counts of trafficking in marijuana

Joseph Paul Williams: Telecommunications fraud and theft

Nicholas M. Caracozza: Five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and one count of unauthorized use of a computer, cable or telecommunications property

Tu’shad Randolph Coffey: Three counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.