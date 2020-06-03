Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates

Mahoning County indictments: June 2, 2020

Local News

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Tuesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court Generic

Credit: Witthaya Prasongsin/Momemt/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Tuesday:

Robert L. Shelton: Three counts of OVI and one count each of driving under suspension and a violation of speed limits

Jose Luis Rosado Nazario: Domestic violence, endangering children and criminal damaging or endangering

Jennifer Baldwin: Identify fraud, two counts of theft and one count each of misuse of credit cards and forgery

Justin Duane Stamp: Two counts of receiving stolen property, one count each of breaking and entering, criminal damaging or endangering and criminal mischief

Angela Nicole Thomas: Aggravated trafficking in drugs and trafficking in marijuana

Tyrone Wayne Ivy: Two counts of trafficking in marijuana

Joseph Paul Williams: Telecommunications fraud and theft

Nicholas M. Caracozza: Five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and one count of unauthorized use of a computer, cable or telecommunications property

Tu’shad Randolph Coffey: Three counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award