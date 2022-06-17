YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Julian Antonio Ruiz: Assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and criminal damaging

Christopher Alan Ferreira: Obstructing official business with firearm specifications

Kevin Wayne Wiles: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and three counts of possession of drugs with the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Tavon Maurice Fulton: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs with specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Brendon Sharef Moorer: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs with the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Jermaine A. Willis: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Nicholas Herbert Kovacs: Petty theft, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, driving under suspension and driving under the financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation and operating a vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark

Jack Patrick Dorsey: Arson, criminal damaging or endangering and falsification

Mechelle Evelyn Jane Kelly: Cruelty to companion animals

Tirone Moore: Domestic violence

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.