Mahoning County indictments: June 17, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Ryan William Bevington: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin
Charshell Diamond Lenay Tensley: Theft, attempted petty theft, identity fraud
Alvin Patrick Traylor, III: Theft, attempted petty theft
Gregory Joeszell Sampson: Permitting drug abuse
Malik Savon Lee Goosby: Receiving stolen property, possession of drugs, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal damaging
Kotey D. Paden: Aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, OVI
Debra Jean Burkey: Menacing by stalking, disrupting public service, assault, vandalism, violating a protection order
Michelle Edna Valentino: Domestic violence
Spiros I. Tsagaris: Assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, using weapons while intoxicated
Aubrey Armond Foose: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine
Charles Davon Walker: Having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Jovan Raymon Williams: Aggravated possession of drugs, sell, furnish or give away beer or intoxicating liquors
Xavier Deanthony Calhoun: Aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine
Kyheem Rasheed Daryl Underwood: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine
Kejuan L. Clay: Carrying a concealed weapon, misconduct at an emergency
Earl Kenneth Watson, III: Having weapons while under disability
Michael Ray Martinez, Jr.: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Kyshaun Antron Von Lamont Hendrix: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child
Devonte Jaheim Clay: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Richard Romell Duwaun Ivy: Obstructing official business
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.