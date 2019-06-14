Mahoning County indictments: June 13, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:
Thomas Reed, Jr.: Obstructing official business
James R. Knepper: Possession of cocaine, OVI, assault and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Brielan J. Wallace: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs
Courtney A. Pearson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs
Chantelle A. Scott: Trafficking in marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with specifications for money in a drug case
Benjamin R. Algahim: Two counts of misuse of credit cards
Charlotte N. Sullivan: Theft and misuse of credit cards
Evan T. Mikula: Obstructing official business and domestic violence
Meagan Rodriguez: Two counts of assault and one count each of obstructing official business and petty theft
Nathan A. Seaman: Illegal processing of drug documents
Danielle Rose: Carrying concealed weapons, petty theft and possession of marijuana
Martae Porterfield and Richard R. Nichols: Possession of drugs and tampering with evidence
Mary E. Holmes and Derek M. Blair: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments
Mychael Q. Bentley: Trespass in a habitation and aggravated possession of drugs
Sarah B. Knapp: Two counts of theft
Dakota M. Eaton: Assault, obstructing official business and harassment with a bodily substance
Jared F. Hughes: Discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises with firearm specifications and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Michelle Ihlenfeld: Three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs
Andrew Herrmann: Aggravated trafficking in drugs with specifications for forfeiture of a gun in a drug case and firearm specifications
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.