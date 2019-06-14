Mahoning County indictments: June 13, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Thomas Reed, Jr.: Obstructing official business

James R. Knepper: Possession of cocaine, OVI, assault and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Brielan J. Wallace: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs

Courtney A. Pearson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs

Chantelle A. Scott: Trafficking in marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with specifications for money in a drug case

Benjamin R. Algahim: Two counts of misuse of credit cards

Charlotte N. Sullivan: Theft and misuse of credit cards

Evan T. Mikula: Obstructing official business and domestic violence

Meagan Rodriguez: Two counts of assault and one count each of obstructing official business and petty theft

Nathan A. Seaman: Illegal processing of drug documents

Danielle Rose: Carrying concealed weapons, petty theft and possession of marijuana

Martae Porterfield and Richard R. Nichols: Possession of drugs and tampering with evidence

Mary E. Holmes and Derek M. Blair: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments

Mychael Q. Bentley: Trespass in a habitation and aggravated possession of drugs

Sarah B. Knapp: Two counts of theft

Dakota M. Eaton: Assault, obstructing official business and harassment with a bodily substance

Jared F. Hughes: Discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises with firearm specifications and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Michelle Ihlenfeld: Three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs

Andrew Herrmann: Aggravated trafficking in drugs with specifications for forfeiture of a gun in a drug case and firearm specifications

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

