Mahoning County indictments: July 9, 2020

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday

Desmond Dwight Cochrane, Jr.: Felonious assault, conspiracy

Aliyah Monae Taylor: Obstructing justice, conspiracy

Jason Lamar Harmon: Felonious assault, two counts of endangering children, three counts of domestic violence

Damien R. Roberts: Two counts of receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools

Hunter Alan Thomas: Receiving stolen property

Steven M. Vanpelt: Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

Adam James Pondillo: Aggravated possession of drugs, escape, possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Charleston A. Jennings: Two counts of felonious assault, aggravated assault, aggravated menacing, criminal damaging or endangering

Samuel J. Martin: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Denise R. Molina: Aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, felonious assault

Mariah Kaitlynn Crager-Jones: Possession of drugs

Johanan Raphael Ferrera Pandone: Possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Larese Kenneth Allen, Sr.: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, failure to stop after an accident

Gerald A. Jackson: Aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, falsification, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Christian Dion Little: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Samantha R. Pigg: Attempted burglary

Richard Michael Vince, Jr.: Felonious assault, ethnic intimidation, assault

Donnell Carver Green, Jr.: Receiving stolen property, misuse of credit cards, receiving stolen property

Charles Alfred Linebaugh, II: Vandalism

Nicholas J. Molina: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, OVI

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.