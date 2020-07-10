Mahoning County indictments: July 9, 2020

Desmond Dwight Cochrane, Jr.: Felonious assault, conspiracy
Aliyah Monae Taylor: Obstructing justice, conspiracy
Jason Lamar Harmon: Felonious assault, two counts of endangering children, three counts of domestic violence
Damien R. Roberts: Two counts of receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools
Hunter Alan Thomas: Receiving stolen property
Steven M. Vanpelt: Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon
Adam James Pondillo: Aggravated possession of drugs, escape, possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Charleston A. Jennings: Two counts of felonious assault, aggravated assault, aggravated menacing, criminal damaging or endangering
Samuel J. Martin: Failure to provide notice of change of address
Denise R. Molina: Aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, felonious assault
Mariah Kaitlynn Crager-Jones: Possession of drugs
Johanan Raphael Ferrera Pandone: Possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Larese Kenneth Allen, Sr.: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, failure to stop after an accident
Gerald A. Jackson: Aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, falsification, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Christian Dion Little: Failure to provide notice of change of address
Samantha R. Pigg: Attempted burglary
Richard Michael Vince, Jr.: Felonious assault, ethnic intimidation, assault
Donnell Carver Green, Jr.: Receiving stolen property, misuse of credit cards, receiving stolen property
Charles Alfred Linebaugh, II: Vandalism
Nicholas J. Molina: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, OVI
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.